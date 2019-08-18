GoldBlocks 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (GB)

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Livecoin and CoinExchange. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $48,268.00 and $4.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00918817 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003831 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000349 BTC.

GoldBlocks Profile

GoldBlocks (GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

