Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €25.29 ($29.41).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €25.57 ($29.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.98. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

