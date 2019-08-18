GPU Coin (GPU) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million

GPU Coin (CURRENCY:GPU) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. GPU Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $385.00 worth of GPU Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GPU Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. Over the last week, GPU Coin has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GPU Coin Profile

GPU is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2016. GPU Coin’s total supply is 51,530,001 coins and its circulating supply is 40,477,042 coins. The Reddit community for GPU Coin is /r/NulleX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GPU Coin is nullex.io. GPU Coin’s official Twitter account is @GPU_coin.

Buying and Selling GPU Coin

GPU Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GPU Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GPU Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GPU Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

