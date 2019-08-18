Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $191.72 Million

Brokerages expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to post sales of $191.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.70 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $155.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $777.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.71 million to $777.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.54 million, with estimates ranging from $862.09 million to $863.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $174.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of LOPE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 144,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $130.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,980.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $10,567,785. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

