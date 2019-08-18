GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $138.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the highest is $140.56 million. GreenSky posted sales of $113.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $517.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.30 million to $528.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $608.88 million, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $631.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.31. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James cut shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.75 to $13.76 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.66.

GSKY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,574. GreenSky has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $21.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in GreenSky by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in GreenSky by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

