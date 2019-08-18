Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $42.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $645.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Jeffrey York bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,530 shares of company stock worth $1,287,660 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

