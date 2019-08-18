GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Given $9.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 78 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.96. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.61.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

