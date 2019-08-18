Hacken (HKN) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Hacken token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and Kuna. During the last week, Hacken has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. Hacken has a total market cap of $850,602.00 and approximately $36,630.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.04971751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000164 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Hacken Profile

Hacken (HKN) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken. Hacken’s official website is hacken.io.

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken using one of the exchanges listed above.

