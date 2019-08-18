Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,517,400 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 7,955,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 886,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 76,753 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 177,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,519,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

