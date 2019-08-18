Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 159,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,166. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Melko sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $80,028.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,008.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 155,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 769.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 94,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

