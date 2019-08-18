Harmony Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $26.42 million and $3.73 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.58 or 0.04933344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000165 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,531,278,153 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

