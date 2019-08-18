Hashgard (GARD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $173,389.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.65 million and $173,389.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00269235 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.31 or 0.01329108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00023671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,583,225,615 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard1. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

