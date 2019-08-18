Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives $44.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

HSII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $27.45. 69,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,657. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $510.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.40.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $173.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.