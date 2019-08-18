HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.38 ($51.60).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

HLE traded up €1.22 ($1.42) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €35.94 ($41.79). The company had a trading volume of 224,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.13. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 12-month high of €52.65 ($61.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.