Hennessy Advisors Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Hennessy Advisors has raised its dividend by an average of 36.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Hennessy Advisors has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million for the quarter.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

