Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,600 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 96.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 289.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $984,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $43.50. 977,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,608. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

