Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $926,000 Holdings in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 254,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,834 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. First Analysis reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

In other news, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total transaction of $1,163,851.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,285.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $535,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,329.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.17. 94,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,011. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

