Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 32.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,699,000 after purchasing an additional 503,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,334,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,169,000 after buying an additional 498,609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 69.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 927,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after buying an additional 378,865 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $10,267,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1,508,516.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 271,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 675,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,790. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $297.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. BidaskClub lowered ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.