Holderness Investments Co. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 133.1% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 119.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $119.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.91.

In other Waste Management news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $34,278.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.