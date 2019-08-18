Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Home Depot by 8,331.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,884,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $147,976,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Home Depot by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 604,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,808,000 after purchasing an additional 419,034 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush set a $190.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.12.

In related news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $16,156,831. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.65. 3,983,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average of $198.76. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $219.30. The company has a market cap of $222.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 6,597.69%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.