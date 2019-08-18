Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 7,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 54,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.03. 1,729,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,565. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. ValuEngine cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

In related news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,180,156.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,149 shares of company stock worth $3,189,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

