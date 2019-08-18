Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,977,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

