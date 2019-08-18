Huami (NYSE:HMI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.27, approximately 219,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 317,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

HMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huami from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.59.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Huami during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huami during the 1st quarter worth $874,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huami during the 1st quarter worth $1,497,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huami during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Huami by 951.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 839,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Huami Company Profile (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

