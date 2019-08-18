Hubii Network (HBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,568.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Hubii Network has traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar. Hubii Network has a market cap of $4.49 million and $5,568.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002859 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Hubii Network’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,142,834 tokens. Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork.

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

