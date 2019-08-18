HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.11.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen set a $170.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.40. 382,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,194. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.71 and a beta of 1.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.30, for a total value of $5,286,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,498,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,164,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,187 shares of company stock worth $23,759,382 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $2,275,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 133,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,703,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $61,888,000. Lee Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.