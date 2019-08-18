Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 161 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HCFT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,454. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 45,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

