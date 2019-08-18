Hydro Protocol (HOT) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, OKEx and DDEX. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $46,864.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.83 or 0.05004694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047336 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

