Hype Token (HYPE) Hits Market Cap of $133,679.00

Hype Token (CURRENCY:HYPE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Hype Token has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Hype Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, DDEX and Sistemkoin. Hype Token has a total market cap of $133,679.00 and $9,284.00 worth of Hype Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00268977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.08 or 0.01325738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00023900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Hype Token Token Profile

Hype Token’s total supply is 49,746,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,008,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Hype Token is /r/HYPE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hype Token’s official website is hypetoken.io. Hype Token’s official Twitter account is @hype_token. Hype Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hypetoken.

Buying and Selling Hype Token

Hype Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hype Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hype Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hype Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

