HyperStake Trading 34.4% Higher This Week (HYP)

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 202.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One HyperStake coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. During the last week, HyperStake has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar. HyperStake has a total market capitalization of $422,830.00 and $122.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperStake Coin Profile

HYP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official message board is forum.hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

