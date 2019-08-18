Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Makes New $831,000 Investment in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $275,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,490,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,314,856 shares in the company, valued at $247,689,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,938 shares of company stock worth $8,461,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 220,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,360. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $526.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

