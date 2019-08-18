ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ICUI. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.50.

ICUI stock opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.74. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $160.00 and a 52 week high of $312.45.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 239 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $59,446.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,529.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 70.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1,110.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 15.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

