Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €35.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.72 ($47.35).

FRA:DWNI opened at €30.95 ($35.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

