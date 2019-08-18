InflationCoin Market Cap Achieves $34,079.00 (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $34,079.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.05 or 0.00919858 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003842 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

