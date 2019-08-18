INO COIN Market Capitalization Tops $373.00 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00019895 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $373.00 million and $21,993.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

