Insider Buying: Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Insider Purchases £46,200 in Stock

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) insider Brian Small acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £46,200 ($60,368.48).

On Thursday, June 13th, Brian Small acquired 20,000 shares of Boohoo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($58,016.46).

BOO stock opened at GBX 230.60 ($3.01) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 222.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Boohoo Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOO. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 269.55 ($3.52).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

