Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$351,000.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, John Feliks Burzynski acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski sold 75,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.47, for a total value of C$260,100.00.

On Monday, June 24th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 25,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.36, for a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total value of C$166,500.00.

TSE:OSK traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.47. 501,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.57. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

