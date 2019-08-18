Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $107.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,280. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

