Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 444,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.66. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

