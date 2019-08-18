Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.93% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVV. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the first quarter worth $183,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 151,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 72,686 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the first quarter worth $216,000.

Get ProShares Ultra MidCap400 alerts:

MVV traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.60. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,767. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $47.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62.

About ProShares Ultra MidCap400

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MidCap400 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.