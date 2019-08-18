Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Nomura began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

