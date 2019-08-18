Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.34. 3,659,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,896. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $119.35 and a 12 month high of $154.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

