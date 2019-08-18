Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.50% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PBE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter valued at $822,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PBE traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $60.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.