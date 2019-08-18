Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $39.74. 10,991,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,127,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

