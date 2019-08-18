InsurePal Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (IPL)

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One InsurePal token can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Coinbe. In the last seven days, InsurePal has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. InsurePal has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.83 or 0.05004694 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047336 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About InsurePal

IPL is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official website is vouchforme.co. The official message board for InsurePal is medium.com/insurepal-blog. InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

