Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on XENT shares. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,841. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $502.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.13 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 600,246 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,782,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,214,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 561,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,187,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 430,279 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.