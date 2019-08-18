Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Shares Up 5.6%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)’s stock price shot up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.01, 1,176,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,155,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XON. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intrexon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Intrexon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrexon Corp will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randal J. Kirk purchased 301,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $1,396,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randal J. Kirk purchased 273,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $1,282,091.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,706,993 shares of company stock worth $8,319,188 and have sold 22,672 shares worth $173,474. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intrexon by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intrexon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.