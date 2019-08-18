Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF alerts:

DWAQ traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.66. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.62. Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

About Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic OTC Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic OTC Intellidex Index (Index). The Index consists of the United States stocks from each sector identified as having the greatest capital appreciation pursuant to Amex Intellidex Methodology. The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA NASDAQ Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.