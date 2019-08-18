Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,827 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Invesco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 142.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 46.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,170.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $15.65. 3,617,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

