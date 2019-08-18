Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Stake Lifted by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,025. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $52.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46.

