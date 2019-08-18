Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

A number of research firms have commented on IONS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,210 shares of company stock worth $2,650,844. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,633,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,837,000 after acquiring an additional 123,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,856,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,802,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,004 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,591,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,380,000 after acquiring an additional 370,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2,754.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,974 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.08. 603,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

See Also: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.